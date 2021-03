Trailer

(C) 2021 Cloak and Dagger Games

(C) 2021 Ratalaika Games

Lost and alone in the jungle after a terrible landslide, Yandi must find his way home to his beloved partner Adiratna.Many dangers and secrets will be revealed as he makes his way through vast expanses of unexplored forest and desolate wasteland.Join Yandi on his epic quest, will he even make it out alive?- Explore a rich and vibrant jungle full of mystery- An intriguing storyline that evolves in unexpected ways- Nostalgic point and click adventure style with many puzzles to solve- Encounter humans and animals, friends and foes- Original soundtrack featuring 30 tracksThis game has been developed by Cloak and Dagger Games.We are only responsible for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X ports & publishing.